Romanian Banca Transilvania H1 net profit up

BUCHAREST, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania net profit rose by 17.7 percent on the year to 212.1 million lei ($64.28 million) in the first half, in line with expectations.

Analysts at Raiffeisen had forecast Banca Transilvania’s first-half net profit at 214.3 million lei against a profit of 180.2 million lei in the first half of 2013.

The bank said net provisions stood at 256 million lei in January-June, from 141 million in the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.2996 Romanian lei (Reporting by Radu Marinas)