Banca Transilvania Q1 net profit at 91.8 mln lei

BUCHAREST, April 30 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 91.8 million lei ($27.72 million) for the first quarter on Monday.

The reported figure compares with a forecast of 62.3 million lei in a Reuters poll earlier this month. The bank also said net provisions stood at 83.88 million lei in the first three months of the year.

Banca Transilvania reported its results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the fist time. Under Romanian accounting standards, the bank recorded a net profit of 31.8 million lei in the first quarter of last year. ($1 = 3.3120 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas)