April 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Romania's Banca Transilvania's Q1 net profit up 46.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 30 (Reuters) - Romanian lender Banca Transilvania’s (BT)

Says its first quarter net profit rose 46.5 percent on the year to 151.5 million lei ($38.12 million).

Says its total assets rose 1.2 percent to 36.06 billion lei, while its loan portfolio balance rose 1.7 percent on the year.

Says non-performing loans accounted for 10.3 percent of its loan portfolio at the end of the first quarter, with provisions covering them by 122.7 percent.

Says bank focused on cost controls and attracting niche clients, as well as small and medium companies.

Says it aims to invest 141 million lei in its operations in 2015.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9738 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

