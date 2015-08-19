FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's Banco BPI analysing Angola exposure, no decision on BFA
August 19, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Portugal's Banco BPI analysing Angola exposure, no decision on BFA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI, said on Wednesday that it has not taken a decision on whether to sell its Angolan unit, after a newspaper reported it was sounding out buyers.

The bank has faced pressure over Angola since new European Union regulations came into effect late last year under which Angolan credit and debt exposure are considered as risky assets to be fully provisioned for under EU rules.

BPI acknowledged that it had hired bankers to look at its exposure to the African country but denied a report in business newspaper Jornal de Negocios on Wednesday that it was putting its Angolan unit, BFA, up for sale.

“The are various possible solutions to accommodate the exposure limits and Banco BPI has hired two international financial institutions to support the bank in the analysis and development of these solutions,” BPI said in a statement after the report in Jornal de Negocios.

“Until now, Banco BPI has not taken any decision regarding the solution to adopt,” BPI said.

Jornal de Negocios said that BPI has hired Goldman Sachs to sound out potential buyers for BFA. BPI did not identify which banks it had hired.

BPI shares were 1 percent lower in early trading on Wednesday, in line with Lisbon’s broader market. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Susan Fenton)

