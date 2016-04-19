FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco BPI says trying to find solution with ECB, not paying fines now
April 19, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

Banco BPI says trying to find solution with ECB, not paying fines now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 19 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second largest listed bank Banco BPI said on Tuesday it is in contact with the European Central Bank in order to find an alternative solution and avoid having to pay a daily fine of up to 162,000 euros for its exposure to Angola.

The bank, which is the target of a takeover bid by Spain’s Caixabank, said in a statement that it is awaiting a final decision by the ECB on whether it will have to pay the daily fines.

It is not currently paying any fines even though new European rules took effect on April 10 on exposure to Angola. (Reporting By Axel Bugge)

