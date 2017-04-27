FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Banco BPI says ECB wants further reduction of Angolan exposure
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 4:10 PM / 4 months ago

Banco BPI says ECB wants further reduction of Angolan exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has recommended that Portugal's Banco BPI continue to reduce its exposure to Angola, which the bank expects to address over time, BPI Chief Executive Officer Pablo Forero said on Thursday.

BPI, a unit of Spain's Caixabank, has earlier this year given up control of its Angolan unit BFA to meet ECB requirements for risky exposure, but still holds a 49 percent stake.

"We have an ECB recommendation to continue divesting, but it is not mandatory. It's a long-term task. We know we have to do something in the long run, but do not expect an easy and quick solution. We have to negotiate with BFA, but we do not expect a full withdrawal from Angola," Forero said. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.