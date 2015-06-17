FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco BPI shareholders reject lifting of voting rights cap
June 17, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Banco BPI shareholders reject lifting of voting rights cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTO, Portugal, June 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Portugal’s Banco BPI on Wednesday rejected a proposal to lift a 20 percent cap on voting rights, a key condition for a takeover bid by Spain’s Caixabank to succeed.

“The lifting (of voting rights) was rejected,” a shareholder told Reuters after a shareholder assembly do vote on the proposal.

BPI said in a statement that 52.4 percent of shareholders present at the meeting supported the lifting of statute limitations, which was insufficient as it needed 75 percent support to be approved.

Angolan investor and BPI shareholder Isabel dos Santos had proposed the vote to speed up the outcome of the takeover bid that she opposes, but Caixabank, which is the largest shareholder in BPI, had insisted on Wednesday’s vote.

Shares in BPI were 4 percent lower at 1.267 euros a share after the vote. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)

