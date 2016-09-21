Banco BPI GM scraps rights cap, paves way for takeover by Caixabank

PORTO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI approved on Wednesday the lifting of a 20 percent voting right limit - the key condition for a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank to go ahead - ending months of wrangling between stakeholders.

"The unblcking of statutes has been finally approved. The Caixabank bid has the conditions to move ahead," one of the shareholders told reporters after the vote.

The shareholder meeting to vote on the issue had been postponed twice from its initial date of July 22.

Caixabank, BPI's biggest shareholder with a 45 percent stake, will now be able to exercise its full ownership in BPI. Its bid had been opposed by Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's president who has a stake of about 20 percent in the Portuguese bank, and a local shareholder.

Earlier, Banco BPI proposed selling a 2 percent stake in its Angolan unit BFA to a company controlled by dos Santos in exchange for Luanda's support in the vote. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)