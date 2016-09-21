FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal says Caixabank has to launch mandatory bid for BPI
September 21, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Portugal says Caixabank has to launch mandatory bid for BPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank has to make a new mandatory takeover bid for Portugal's Banco BPI, Portugal's stock market regulator CMVM said on Wednesday, which could force an increase in the bid price of 1.113 euros a share offered in April.

The decision by CMVM came hours after shareholders in BPI lifted a 20 percent voting right limit, clearing the way for the takeover by the Catalonia-based giant, which already owns 45 percent of the bank, and ending months of wrangling between stakeholders.

The CMVM only said in a statement that a mandatory offer for all of BPI has to be launched, but did not specify if the price has to go up. Caixabank CEO said last week he had no plans to raise the "adequate" offer price. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
