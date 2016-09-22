FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Caixabank launches 1.4 bln euros share sale for BPI bid
September 22, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Caixabank launches 1.4 bln euros share sale for BPI bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it would launch a share sale of 9.9 percent of its capital to boost its capital ratios in light of its bid on Wednesday for Portugal's Banco BPI.

On Thursday's market close, the 585 million shares that Caixabank said it would sell had a value of around 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion).

Caixabank, BPI's largest shareholder, said in a filing with Spain's market regulator that two institutional investors already had signalled interest to buy into the accelerated sale for a total of around 380 million euros. ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)

