FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 2-Caixabank sells 1.3 bln euros of shares for BPI bid
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 22, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-Caixabank sells 1.3 bln euros of shares for BPI bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share price, updates sale value, adds details)

MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Caixabank sold shares worth 1.32 billion euros ($1.48 billion) on Thursday in an accelerated share sale to boost its capital reserves for its takeover bid for Portugal's Banco BPI

Spain's third biggest lender made a formal bid on Wednesday to buy the 55 percent of BPI it does not yet own after the Portuguese bank scrapped a cap on voting rights, a measure that had hampered Caixabank's previous purchase attempts.

The voting cap of 20 percent allowed BPI's Angolan investor, Isabel dos Santos, to block the takeover, which would cost Caixabank about 900 million euros to buy all remaining shares according to its offer price.

Caixabank said on Thursday that the sale of its treasury stock, which is equivalent to 9.9 percent of its capital, would boost its core capital ratio under the strictest "fully-loaded" criteria to between 13.6 percent and 14.2 percent from 11.5 percent in June.

Caixabank and its parent Criteria Caixa were among the weakest links in Europe-wide stress tests in July, putting them under pressure to boost their solvency ratios.

The share sale price was 2.26 euros, Caixabank said, which was a 3.7 percent discount on its closing price on Thursday.

Caixabank said earlier on Thursday that two institutional investors had signalled interest in buying 380 million euros worth of the shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley underwrote the sale.

Caixabank's takeover of BPI is a major step outside its core Spanish market where record low interest rates and fierce competition have weighed on its profitability. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer, David Clarke and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.