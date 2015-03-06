UPDATE 1-Shares in Banco BPI rise, Caixabank sticks with bid price

(Updates with Caixabank statement, comment)

By Axel Bugge

LISBON, March 6 (Reuters) - Shares in Portugal’s Banco BPI rose sharply on Friday after the bank’s board rejected a takeover bid by Caixabank as too low, but the Spanish bank said it would maintain the offer at its current level.

By 1050 GMT shares in BPI were 4.3 percent higher at 1.5210 euros a share, significantly above Caixabank’s offer price of 1.329 euros a share. BPI said an adequate bid price would be 2.26 euros a share.

BPI’s rejection of the offer from Caixabank, BPI’s largest shareholder with 44 percent, follows a proposal from Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos for a merger between BPI and local rival Millennium bcp this week.

Shares in Millennium were 1.7 percent higher at 0.877 euros.

“This rejection had already been expected by the market and it is now confirmed that shareholders are demanding more value for the controlling stake,” Luis Goncalves, a trader at GoBulling brokerage, said.

Dos Santos is BPI’s second largest shareholder with 18.6 percent and she can count on the backing of Angolan state oil company Sonangol, Millennium’s largest shareholder, in her plan for a merger.

Caixabank said it considered its bid price as “adequate” and that its plan was beneficial to BPI and its shareholders.

The Spanish bank said in the “current context it cannot evaluate a possible merger between BPI and Millennium, whose terms have not yet been proposed.”

Analysts at BESI said in a research report they believed Caixabank had limited room to raise the terms of its offer without destroying shareholder value and denting its own capital ratios.

“We think that the proposal of a BPI-Millennium merger is attractive owing to the potential synergies involved, although it has a regulatory complication,” they said. “We think that Caixabank could be reluctant to explore this route until there is a clear outcome for its own bid.”

Dos Santos, who is Africa’s richest woman and the daughter of Angola’s president, has said a merger between BPI and Millennium would ensure the creation of a strong bank in the Portuguese-speaking world, with operations in Angola and Mozambique.