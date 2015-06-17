UPDATE 2-Banco BPI shareholders reject key condition of Caixabank bid

(Adds closing prices, analyst comment)

PORTO, Portugal, June 17 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco BPI failed in a bid to eliminate a 20 percent cap on voting rights on Wednesday, throwing a takeover by Spain’s Caixabank into doubt.

BPI said in a statement that 52.4 percent of shareholders present at a meeting supported lifting statute limitations, far short of the 75 percent support needed to approve the voting cap proposal.

Caixabank, which owns 44.1 percent of BPI, has made lifting the voting cap a condition for its bid, which was launched in February at 1.329 euros a share. Eliminating the cap would have enabled Caixabank to vote with its full holding in BPI.

BPI Chief Executive Fernando Ulrich said that despite the proposal rejection, Caixabank’s bid “is alive” and the Spanish bank would communicate its position as soon as possible.

Caixabank declined to comment.

Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos - BPI’s second-largest shareholder with a 18.6 percent stake - had pushed for the vote. She opposes Caixabank’s bid, and instead wants BPI to merge with its larger domestic rival Millennium bcp.

“This bid, as it was proposed by Caixabank, has disappeared,” said Albino Oliveira, analyst at Fincor brokers in Lisbon.

“Considering that this takeover has practically fallen to earth, the next step may be to consider the merger between BPI and Millennium,” Oliveira added.

Mario Silva, the head of dos Santos’ holding company Santoro in Portugal, said Caixabank’s bid was “dead” as it did not have sufficient conditions to succeed.

BPI’s board had previously rejected Caixabank’s bid as too low.

Shares in BPI fell after the vote and closed 6.36 percent lower at 1.236 euros a share. Shares in Millennium closed 2.84 percent lower at 0.0788 euros a share. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; editing by Susan Thomas)