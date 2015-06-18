FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading in Banco BPI suspended pending new information
June 18, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 2 years ago

Trading in Banco BPI suspended pending new information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 18 (Reuters) - Portugal’s CMVM market regulator on Thursday suspended share trading in Banco BPI, pending new information a day after its shareholders failed to lift a 20 percent cap on voting rights, throwing a takeover bid by Spain’s Caixabank into doubt.

BPI Chief Executive Fernando Ulrich said on Wednesday that despite the rejection of the key condition of Caixabank’s bid, the offer was still “alive” and the Spanish bank would communicate its position as soon as possible.

BPI shares were last up 1.86 percent at 1.259 euros in early trading on Thursday after slumping more than six percent on Wednesday. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

