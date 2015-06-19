Thorny merger talks loom for Portugal's BPI, BCP banks

* Portuguese banking merger back on agenda

LISBON, June 19 (Reuters) - Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos saw off Caixabank’s bid for Portugal’s second-largest listed lender Banco BPI, in which both are major shareholders. Her alternative proposal to merge BPI with its rival Millennium BCP could prove harder to achieve.

Analysts say talks will most likely open soon on the proposed Portuguese merger, but it will be a lengthy and thorny process, more drawn out than Spain’s Caixabank’s bid that took four months before it was withdrawn on Thursday.

Caixabank could sell all or part of its 44 percent stake, worth around 800 million euros ($910 million), with dos Santos’s company Santoro seen as a possible buyer, analysts say. Caixabank has not ruled out any option, including selling up.

“It’s perfectly likely that the merger will now be up for discussion among shareholders, which does not mean that it will happen. Talks about which bank is worth how much in the merger will be difficult and prolonged,” said Andre Rodrigues, analyst at Portugal’s Caixa Investment Bank in Lisbon.

“As for selling the stake, doing it in the market makes no sense. But who could buy it and whether it could be dos Santos is still very much speculation,” he added.

Santoro declined to comment on the next steps, but it has insisted for months that the merger is the best solution for BPI. Santoro holds 18.6 percent of BPI.

Millennium has said it is willing to discuss the proposal. Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, is also likely to have the support of Angola’s state oil company Sonangol, Millennium’s largest shareholder, according to one source familiar with the matter.

MERGER CALL

Africa’s richest woman has promoted the prospect of the merger creating a national champion in banking across the Portuguese-speaking world, with headquarters in Lisbon.

But estimates that a merger at current prices could dilute Caixabank’s 44 percent holding in BPI to less than 14 percent of the new, joint operation may also complicate the negotiations.

“In this scenario, Caixabank’s willingness, and how much its stake would end up being in the merged bank, really depends on the deal, what the offer is, who is buying whom, it’s not possible to estimate the outcome,” said Macquarie analyst Benjie Creelan-Sandford.

BPI shares slumped 9 percent on Friday to 1.14 euros after the demise of the 1.329 euro offer, which BPI’s board had rejected as too low. Macquarie slashed BPI’s price target by 21 percent to 1.05 euros. Millennium bcp was up 3 percent.

The two Portuguese rivals have attempted to merge at least twice in the past and failed to come to terms on valuations.

“Caixabank left the options open, and according to their statement, they’re not in a rush,” Creelan-Sandford said, adding that any merger deal would face regulatory hurdles and scrutiny in terms of European requirements for solvency ratios.

A merged BPI and Millennium would be the same size as Portugal’s state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos, the country’s largest bank, with about 30 percent of deposits. A combined bank would also have to compete with Novo Banco, the ‘good’ bank hived out of the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo last year, that the government hopes to sell in coming weeks.

“We also have to remember that both BCP and BPI are on the weaker end of the spectrum in Europe in terms of capital ratios,” Creelan-Sandford said, adding that BCP has 750 million euros in state loans to repay, “so the Portuguese regulator will have to have a say in any M&A deal that affects the bank”.