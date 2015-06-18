FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caixabank board to meet amid BPI bid setback - source
June 18, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Caixabank board to meet amid BPI bid setback - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank is set to hold a board meeting on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, at which it will study the next steps in its takeover bid for Portuguese lender BPI.

Its attempted acquisition of BPI was thrown into doubt on Wednesday after the Portuguese bank failed to eliminate a 20 percent cap on voting rights, which was a condition for Caixabank’s bid launched in February.

Caixabank already owns 44.1 percent of BPI. The bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Carlos Ruano and Paul Day)

