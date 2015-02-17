FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal's BPI stays in race for Novo Banco after Caixabank move
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal's BPI stays in race for Novo Banco after Caixabank move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco BPI will proceed with the bidding process for Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue, regardless of the developments around the full takeover offer made by Spain’s Caixabank for BPI.

BPI said in a statement on Tuesday “will proceed with its business plan without changes and with entire normality, including with the announced candidature for the acquisition of Novo Banco under the terms established by the authorities”.

There are 15 pre-qualified potential bidders for Novo Banco who have until March 20 to come up with non-binding offers. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.