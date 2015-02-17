Portugal's BPI stays in race for Novo Banco after Caixabank move

LISBON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Banco BPI will proceed with the bidding process for Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo after a state rescue, regardless of the developments around the full takeover offer made by Spain’s Caixabank for BPI.

BPI said in a statement on Tuesday “will proceed with its business plan without changes and with entire normality, including with the announced candidature for the acquisition of Novo Banco under the terms established by the authorities”.

There are 15 pre-qualified potential bidders for Novo Banco who have until March 20 to come up with non-binding offers. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)