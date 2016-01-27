Portugal's Banco BPI Q4 net profit 85 mln euros after year-ago loss

LISBON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI BBPI.LS, swung to a net profit of 85.4 million euros in the fourth quarter of last year from a year-ago loss of 49 million, led by recovering domestic activities while profit overseas dropped.

Full-year profit reached 236.4 million euros after the bank lost a net of 163.6 million euros in 2014.

The bank also said its board had decided to reject a proposal by Angola’s Unitel, where BPI’s second-largest shareholder Isabel dos Santos holds a large stake, to buy a 10 percent stake in BPI’s Angolan unit BFA, which it seeks to spin off.

In the last quarter of 2015, net profit at overseas operations fell 27 percent to 31.1 million euros. The Portuguese operation had a net profit of 54.2 million euros in the period after a year-ago loss of 92 million.

The bank’s total net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose 29 percent for the year to 624.6 million euros, helped by lower deposit rates and the repayment of pricey state loans to the state.