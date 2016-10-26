Portugal's Banco BPI 9-month profit up, bad loans decreasing

LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Portugal's Banco BPI, which is the target of a takeover bid by Spain's Caixabank, posted on Wednesday a 21 percent rise in nine-month net profit, helped by stronger net interest income and a steep drop in impairments for bad loans.

The country's second-largest listed bank had a net profit of nearly 183 million euros ($200 million) in the period, with the overseas division bringing in 125 million euros. Profits rose both overseas and at home.

BPI's net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose nearly 13 percent from a year ago to around 556 million euros.

The bank's fully-implemented common equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of September rose to 11 percent from 10.1 percent reported at the end of June.

Provisions and impairments for bad loans more than halved to 53 million euros from 113 million a year ago.

The share of loans overdue for 90 days or more slipped to 3.5 percent of all credit from 3.7 percent a year ago. Loans at risk of becoming non-performing decreased to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)