UPDATE 1-Portugal's BPI shareholders reject CEO's re-election

By Sergio Goncalves

PORTO, April 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Portugal’s Banco BPI on Thursday rejected a proposed re-election of chief executive Fernando Ulrich, in a sign of growing tensions between two main shareholders.

Spain’s Caixabank, which owns a 44 percent stake in BPI, last week launched a takeover bid for the Portuguese lender despite opposition from Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, who has a 18.6 percent stake.

BPI said in a statement that only 63.6 percent of shareholders voted for two proposals at a shareholder meeting on Thursday, falling short of the two-thirds majority necessary.

As well as the re-election of the CEO, the vote would also have given authorisation for any potential capital increase of up to 500 million euros.

The current CEO, who is 63, and the board stay on for another year, but under the current rule CEOs can only be re-elected if they are younger than 62. BPI has not announced plans for any capital increases, and if a capital hike is needed shareholders can still take it to a vote.

BPI chairman Artur Santos Silva said the bank would put the two proposals to a new vote after July 1, when a change in the law on shareholder voting limitations takes effect.

“I am extremely calm,” said Santos Silva. “The problem of the shareholder limitation has a short shelf life, we have a takeover bid by the largest shareholder underway.”

A 20 percent voting rights cap has so far allowed dos Santos to fend off Caixabank’s attempts to control the bank, but the cap will be lifted after a government decree announced last week. Dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s president, has accused the government of making an “unprecedented and clearly partial” decision in changing the law.

Caixabank launched a bid for the 56 percent of BPI it does not already own on April 18, offering 1.113 euros per share.

Santos Silva also said BPI was in close contact with the European Central Bank on the bank’s exposure to Angola, where it has a 50.1 percent holding in bank BFA. The exposure, if it is not reduced, could lead to daily fines of up to 162,000 euros.

The bank has previously considered a demerger of its African assets and Santos Silva said the idea could be taken up again. (Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)