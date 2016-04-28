FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's BPI shareholders reject CEO reelection as tensions rise
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

Portugal's BPI shareholders reject CEO reelection as tensions rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, April 28 (Reuters) - A general meeting of shareholders in Portugal’s Banco BPI on Thursday rejected two key proposals, including one that would have allowed the reelection of chief executive Fernando Ulrich, in a sign of growing tensions between the two main shareholders.

The meeting also failed to approve a proposed authorisation for the board to decide on potential capital increases of up to 500 million euros, one of the shareholders told reporters. Both proposals needed two-thirds of the votes of shareholders present at the meeting to be approved.

Spain’s Caixabank, which owns a 44 percent stake in BPI, last week launched a takeover bid for the Portuguese lender despite opposition from Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, who has a 18.6 percent stake.

The government has moved to lift a 20 percent voting rights cap that so far has allowed dos Santos to fend off Caixabank’s attempts to control the bank, but the change is yet to take effect. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

