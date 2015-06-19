FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Banco BPI shares slump after Caixabank withdraws takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, slumped more than 7 pct in early trading on Friday after its largest shareholder, Spain’s Caixabank, withdrew its takeover offer for BPI after it hit several snags.

BPI shares were down around 4 percent at 1.209 euros at 0710 GMT, after having fallen as low as 1.14 euros minutes earlier, well below the 1.329 euros price offered in February by Caixabank.

Caixabank, which already has a 44.1 percent stake in BPI, said on Thursday it was walking away after shareholders in the Portuguese bank pushed back on one of the key conditions of its bid.

The collapse of Caixabank’s offer now opens the door to its possible exit from BPI. Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos - BPI’s second-largest shareholder with a 18.6 percent stake - had opposed Caixabank’s bid, and instead wants BPI to merge with its larger domestic rival Millennium bcp.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
