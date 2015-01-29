FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growing 5 pct-9 pct this year
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growing 5 pct-9 pct this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest non-government bank, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank expects growth in its loan book between 5 percent and 9 percent this year, compared with an expansion of 6.5 percent in 2014.

2) Bradesco expects to grow disbursements of corporate loans between 4 percent and 8 percent, and consumer credit between 8 percent and 12 percent this year.

3) Interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, is expected to grow between 6 percent and 10 percent in 2015.

4) Bradesco forecasts fee income, or revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, to expand between 8 percent and 12 percent this year.

5) Bradesco forecasts non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures, to rise 5 percent to 7 percent this year. Last year, they rose 7.1 percent.

6) Insurance premium underwriting at Bradesco, which is also Brazil’s largest insruance group, is expected to grow between 12 percent and 15 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.