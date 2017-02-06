SAO PAULO Feb 6 The board of Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's third-largest listed bank, will propose to shareholders a capital increase of 8 billion reais ($2.6 billion), granting new shares to current shareholders, the company said on Monday.

According to a securities filing, the measure will be put to shareholders at a meeting on March 10. Bradesco said it will use profit reserves to increase its share capital from 51.1 billion reais to 59.1 billion by distributing 1 new share to investors for every 10 already held.

($1 = 3.11 reais) (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Daniel Flynn)