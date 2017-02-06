Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
SAO PAULO Feb 6 The board of Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's third-largest listed bank, will propose to shareholders a capital increase of 8 billion reais ($2.6 billion), granting new shares to current shareholders, the company said on Monday.
According to a securities filing, the measure will be put to shareholders at a meeting on March 10. Bradesco said it will use profit reserves to increase its share capital from 51.1 billion reais to 59.1 billion by distributing 1 new share to investors for every 10 already held.
($1 = 3.11 reais) (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Daniel Flynn)
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)