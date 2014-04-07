FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil and lenders negotiating electricity fund loan, says Bradesco
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil and lenders negotiating electricity fund loan, says Bradesco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government and lenders are still deciding the terms of a potential loan to electricity industry clearinghouse CCEE, a senior executive at Banco Bradesco SA said on Monday.

The transaction will likely be a loan rather than a bond sale, said Sergio Figueiredo, Bradesco’s senior vice president for wholesale and private banking, at an event in Sao Paulo.

Three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters in March that the government is helping arrange around 8 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in bank loans to CCEE to help bolster the finances of ailing power distributors.

$1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.