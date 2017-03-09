SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA is
cutting rates charged on rollover credit card loans by more than
a third to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing
for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's
largest economy.
Banks are responding to pressure from policymakers to ease
the burden of domestic borrowers, who pay the highest rates
among the world's top 20 economies. Bradesco will charge between
3.6 percent and 9.8 percent a month from clients, the bank said
in a statement on Thursday. Itaú was the first to announce new
monthly rates, on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)