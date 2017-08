SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sergio Clemente has left his post as senior vice-president for wholesale banking at Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

His responsabilities will be taken over by current vice-president of cards and marketing Marcelo Noronha, the representative added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)