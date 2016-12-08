FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bradesco says senior VP Clemente has left bank
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 7:57 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bradesco says senior VP Clemente has left bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to include Morán leaving)

SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sérgio Clemente has left his post as senior vice-president for wholesale banking at Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

His responsibilities will be taken over by Marcelo Noronha, the bank's vice-president of cards and marketing, the representative added.

Marlene Morán also left her position as managing director for international businesses and currency. André Prado, Bradesco's managing director for corporate credit, will take over her responsibilities, according to the spokeswoman. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Alan Crosby)

