8 months ago
Bradesco's Gluher to head investor relations amid management shuffle
December 12, 2016 / 3:23 PM / 8 months ago

Bradesco's Gluher to head investor relations amid management shuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA has named senior executive vice president Alexandre Gluher as head of investor relations, as Brazil's No. 3 listed bank moves ahead with a plan to focus on digital mobility solutions.

In a statement, Bradesco said Gluher will replace Luiz Carlos Angelotti, who will remain in charge of the bank's accounting area. Mauricio Minas, a senior executive vice president in charge of technology, will add Bradesco's marketing activities to his responsibilities.

Last week, the bank said Sérgio Clemente quit as head of wholesale and investment banking. He will be replaced by Marcelo Noronha, Bradesco's senior executive vice president in charge of card businesses.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
