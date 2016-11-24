FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco to boost mobile platform as fintech tools thrive
November 24, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil's Bradesco to boost mobile platform as fintech tools thrive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA plans to enhance existing mobile phone banking platforms to lure younger clients and stem potential competition from financial technology start-ups that are turning more appealing to customers, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Bradesco, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, sees banking mobility solutions as a way to make business sustainable over time amid more demand for digital services, Mauricio Minas, a senior vice president in charge of technology and operations, said at a meeting with investors in São Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

