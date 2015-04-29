FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Surge in Bradesco short-term defaults was seasonal, official says
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Surge in Bradesco short-term defaults was seasonal, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - A 0.5 percentage point jump in short-term loan delinquencies at Banco Bradesco SA in the first quarter was strictly due to seasonal factors, officials said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The increase, which drove the default ratio between 15 days and 90 days to 4.1 percent from 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter, is expected to be diluted over the coming quarters, said Carlos Firetti, Bradesco’s head of investor relations.

Bradesco is Brazil’s No. 2 private-sector lender by assets. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.