Bradesco sees default ratio declining despite Brazil woes

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Loan defaults in Brazil will remain stable throughout the year, with delinquencies among small- and mid-sized corporate borrowers staying elevated relative to other segments, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for loan defaults, will probably end the second quarter at a lower level than in the first quarter, Angelotti told investors at a conference call to discuss earnings. The so-called default ratio rose 0.1 percentage point to 3.6 percent of outstanding loans in the first three months, Bradesco said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)