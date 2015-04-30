FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bradesco sees default ratio declining despite Brazil woes
April 30, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Bradesco sees default ratio declining despite Brazil woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Loan defaults in Brazil will remain stable throughout the year, with delinquencies among small- and mid-sized corporate borrowers staying elevated relative to other segments, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for loan defaults, will probably end the second quarter at a lower level than in the first quarter, Angelotti told investors at a conference call to discuss earnings. The so-called default ratio rose 0.1 percentage point to 3.6 percent of outstanding loans in the first three months, Bradesco said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

