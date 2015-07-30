FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco sees interest income growing faster this year
July 30, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco sees interest income growing faster this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-biggest non-government bank, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) Interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, is expected to grow between 10 percent and 14 percent, up from a prior range of 6 percent to 10 percent first announced in February.

2) The bank kept unaltered estimates for loan book growth, fee income growth, non-interest expense growth and insurance premium underwriting growth for this year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

