Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates as revenue jumps
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates as revenue jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second-largest private-sector lender, beat third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday in the wake of a significant jump in interest and fee income.

In a statement, the Osasco, Brazil-based bank earned recurring net income, or profit after one-time items, of 3.950 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in the quarter, up 3.8 percent from the prior three months. A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast recurring profit of 3.849 billion reais.

$1 = 2.4609 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
