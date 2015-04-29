FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco slightly beats first-quarter profit estimates
April 29, 2015

Brazil's Bradesco slightly beats first-quarter profit estimates

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil’s second-largest private-sector bank, slightly beat first-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday after taking advantage of climbing interest rates to reprice new loans.

Recurring net income, or profit before one-time charges, rose to 4.274 billion reais ($1.45 billion) in the quarter, up 3.4 percent and 23.1 percent on a quarterly and an annual bases, respectively, according to a securities filing.

A Reuters poll of five analysts predicted recurring profit of 4.261 billion reais. Recurring return on equity, a widely followed gauge of profitability for banks, ended the quarter at 22.3 percent, above the poll’s estimate of 20.8 percent.

$1 = 2.945 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

