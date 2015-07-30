FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates on strong fee income
July 30, 2015

Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates on strong fee income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second-largest private-sector bank, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after income from the sale of financial services came stronger than expected.

Recurring net income at Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco came in at 4.504 billion reais ($1.35 billion) in the quarter, above an average estimate of 4.339 billion reais in a Reuters poll of ten analysts. Recurring profit is a gauge of earnings excluding one-time items.

($1 = 3.3262 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

