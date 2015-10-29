FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco slightly beats profit estimate on revenue
October 29, 2015 / 8:20 AM / in 2 years

Brazil's Bradesco slightly beats profit estimate on revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second largest private-sector bank, slightly beat third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest and fee income helped offset climbing loan-loss provisions.

The Osasco, Brazil-based lender earned net income before one-time items of 4.533 billion reais ($1.16 billion) last quarter, about 0.6 percent more than in the second quarter, according to a statement. A reuters poll of seven analysts predicted so-called recurring profit of 4.437 billion reais.

$1 = 3.9053 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
