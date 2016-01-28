FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco beats estimates on strong interest income gain
January 28, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco beats estimates on strong interest income gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second-largest private-sector bank, beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a larger-than-expected increase in interest and fee income helped offset a jump in loan-loss provisions.

The Osasco, Brazil-based lender earned net income before one-time items of 4.562 billion reais ($1.11 billion) last quarter, up 0.6 percent more than in the third quarter, according to a statement. A Reuters poll of seven analysts predicted so-called recurring profit of 4.298 billion reais.

$1 = 4.1006 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

