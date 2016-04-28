FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco misses estimates as provisions jump
April 28, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Brazil's Bradesco misses estimates as provisions jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, after a harsh recession and rising defaults forced Brazil’s third-largest listed bank to raise loan-loss provisions and step up renegotiations with some large corporate borrowers.

Recurring net income at Osasco, Brazil-based Bradesco totaled 4.113 billion reais ($1.17 billion) in the first quarter, missing an average consensus estimate of 4.292 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The indicator, a gauge of profit excluding one-time items, fell 3.8 percent and 9.8 percent on an annual and quarterly bases, according to a statement.

$1 = 3.5234 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

