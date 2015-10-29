FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bradesco comfortable with provisions as Brazil defaults stabilize
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 2:41 PM / in 2 years

Bradesco comfortable with provisions as Brazil defaults stabilize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Loan-loss provisions at Banco Bradesco SA are currently at levels deemed comfortable, as Brazil’s No. 2 private-sector bank expects defaults to rise slightly and gradually over the coming quarters, executives said on Thursday.

Bradesco is managing to lower fundraising costs, which is allowing it to capture a bigger portion of credit spreads as the risk perception of Brazilian borrowers worsens, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.