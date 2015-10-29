Bradesco comfortable with provisions as Brazil defaults stabilize

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Loan-loss provisions at Banco Bradesco SA are currently at levels deemed comfortable, as Brazil’s No. 2 private-sector bank expects defaults to rise slightly and gradually over the coming quarters, executives said on Thursday.

Bradesco is managing to lower fundraising costs, which is allowing it to capture a bigger portion of credit spreads as the risk perception of Brazilian borrowers worsens, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)