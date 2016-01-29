FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worst Brazil default cases already happened, Bradesco CFO says
January 29, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Worst Brazil default cases already happened, Bradesco CFO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Many of Brazil’s biggest corporate loan defaults cases have already happened and been dealt with, a senior executive at giant private-sector lender Banco Bradesco said on Friday, underscoring a prudent tack on loan book quality as the nation struggles with a deep recession.

Loan-loss provisioning policies this year will, however, remain similar to those of 2015, when the bank set aside aggressively more money to counter loan-related losses, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results.

Non-voting shares of Bradesco shed 0.2 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

