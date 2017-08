SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Loans in a arrears at Banco Bradesco SA will probably climb to around 4.9 percent of outstanding credit, executives said Friday, reflecting the impact of a recession and a decision by Brazil's No. 3 listed bank to put the brakes on loan disbursements. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette Baum)