Brazil's Bradesco sees stable defaults, provisions this year

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Loan delinquencies and loan-loss provisions are likely to remain stable in coming months for Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second largest private-sector bank, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.

Loan defaults could remain stable thanks to stricter credit risk assessment, Angelotti said at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings. As a result, Bradesco’s loan-loss provisions could grow at a slower pace than that of the bank’s loan book this year, he added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves)