FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Bradesco sees stable defaults, provisions this year
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Bradesco sees stable defaults, provisions this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Loan delinquencies and loan-loss provisions are likely to remain stable in coming months for Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second largest private-sector bank, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Thursday.

Loan defaults could remain stable thanks to stricter credit risk assessment, Angelotti said at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings. As a result, Bradesco’s loan-loss provisions could grow at a slower pace than that of the bank’s loan book this year, he added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.