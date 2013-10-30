FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Construction Bank in advanced talks to buy Brazil's BicBanco-source
October 30, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

China Construction Bank in advanced talks to buy Brazil's BicBanco-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp , the nation’s No. 2 lender, is in advanced talks to buy Brazil’s Banco Industrial e Comercial SA, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

BicBanco, as the Sao Paulo-based mid-sized lender is known, has a market value of 1.7 billion reais ($778 million).

BicBanco said in a securities filing on Tuesday its “controlling shareholders are always open to business opportunities and, in that regard, there has been progress in negotiations over the sale of a controlling stake in the company,” though no binding agreements have yet been signed.

CCB was not available for immediate comment.

The source declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

Bloomberg News earlier reported the talks.

$1 = 2.1796 Brazilian reais Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Jacqueline Wong

