Millennium bcp sells 15.41 pct stake in Polish unit for EUR304 mln
March 26, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 2 years ago

Millennium bcp sells 15.41 pct stake in Polish unit for EUR304 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, said on Thursday it sold a 15.41 percent stake in its Polish subsidiary Millennium Bank at 6.65 zlotys ($2) a share, a 10 percent discount from Wednesday’s closing price, raising 304 million euros ($335 million).

It said the sale, designed to reinforce the bank’s capital after it fell at the end of last year, will increase its fully-implemented common equity Tier 1 capital ratio by 46 basis points.

($1 = 3.7000 zlotys)

$1 = 0.9078 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
