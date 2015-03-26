Millennium bcp sells 15.41 pct stake in Polish unit for EUR304 mln

LISBON, March 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, said on Thursday it sold a 15.41 percent stake in its Polish subsidiary Millennium Bank at 6.65 zlotys ($2) a share, a 10 percent discount from Wednesday’s closing price, raising 304 million euros ($335 million).

It said the sale, designed to reinforce the bank’s capital after it fell at the end of last year, will increase its fully-implemented common equity Tier 1 capital ratio by 46 basis points.

($1 = 3.7000 zlotys)