10 months ago
Millennium bcp postpones vote on key condition of Fosun's offer
November 9, 2016 / 4:16 PM / 10 months ago

Millennium bcp postpones vote on key condition of Fosun's offer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, decided on Wednesday to postpone a vote on increasing the voting rights cap to 30 percent - a key condition of an offer by China's Fosun to take a large stake in the lender.

A new shareholder meeting was set for Nov. 21, a spokeswoman for the bank said after shareholders voted for the postponement in their general meeting. She did not elaborate on why the decision was taken.

The proposal to increase the limit from 20 percent had been put forward by BCP's four main shareholders, Angolan oil company Sonangol, Spanish bank Sabadell, Portugal's EDP utility and Angolan-Portuguese holding Interoceanico.

Fosun Group, China's biggest private conglomerate, in July made a firm offer to buy a 16.7 percent stake in Millennium bcp via a dedicated capital hike with a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30 percent. It also sought an increase in the voting rights limit to 30 percent. The bank's board has welcomed the offer and is negotiating with Fosun. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
