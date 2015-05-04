FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millennium bcp Q1 net jumps more than expected
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Millennium bcp Q1 net jumps more than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, May 4 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp posted on Monday a bigger than expected rise in first quarter net profit, boosted by strong gains in net interest income.

First quarter net profit jumped to 70.4 million euros from a loss of 40.7 million euros the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, net profit of 44 million euros.

“After a very complex, difficult period...Millennium bcp returned to profits after four years of losses,” chief executive Nuno Amado told reporters.

The bank struggled during Portugal’s debt crisis, when it sought expensive state-backed loans.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - jumped 39 percent to 328.4 million euros, compared with analysts’ forecast of 330 million euros.

The bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio reached 11.8 percent using phased-in criteria and 9.9 percent fully implemented.

Amado said improving capital ratios were helped by gains on bonds and by the sale of a stake of 15.4 percent of Bank Millennium in Poland. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.