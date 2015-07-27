Millennium bcp first-half net profit beats expectations

LISBON, July 27 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp posted on Monday a bigger than expected first-half net profit, after a year-ago loss, boosted by strong gains in net interest income and trading.

Net profit in January-June jumped to 240.7 million euros ($267.2 million) from a loss of 62.2 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, net profit of 150 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose to 628 million euros, compared with analysts’ forecast of 647 million euros. A year ago net interest income was 496 million euros.

The bank also benefitted in the first half of this year from a 190 percent jump in capital gains on Portuguese bonds, to 508.3 million euros.

Earlier on Monday, Millennium bcp’s Polish arm, Bank Millennium, beat analysts’ forecast with a first-half net profit of 328 million zlotys ($88 million) and its chief executive said he expected financial results in the second half of 2015 to be similar to the first six months. ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)