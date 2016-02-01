UPDATE 1-Millennium bcp sees profitability doubling by 2018, posts 2015 profit

* ROE seen rising to more than 11 pct in 2018

* Net profit 235 mln euros in 2015 vs 227 mln euro loss

* Fourth quarter hit by one-offs, but loss sharply down (Adds quotes, details on provisions, solvency ratios)

LISBON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest bank Millennium bcp expects its profitability to more than double by 2018, it said on Monday, as it posted its first full-year net profit since 2010, helped by cost cuts and a jump in net interest income at home.

The bank said it was aiming for a return on equity of more than 11 percent in 2018, up from 5.3 percent last year when Portugal had its second straight year of growth after a long recession.

It is also targeting a common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength, of at least 11 percent.

The planned increase in profitability will be accompanied by more cost cuts, after last year’s near 4 percent reduction, with the number of branches to be reduced to fewer than 570 by 2018 from last year’s 671.

The lender expects to cut credit at risk of being unpaid to less than 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from 5.6 billion.

“The most important thing is that, after many years, our activity in Portugal is back to positive results,” CEO Nuno Amado told a news briefing, citing a near doubling of core net income in Portugal to 518 million euros, while it slipped 2 percent abroad.

Impairments for losses on bad loans fell to 833 million euros from 1.1 billion in 2014, which the bank said was still a sizeable provision but showed a downward trend. The non-performing loans ratio fell to 10.9 percent at the end of 2015 from 11.5 percent a year earlier.

For all of last year, the lender posted a net profit of 235 million euros after a loss of 227 million in 2014, with net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rising 17 percent to 1.3 billion euros.

Millennium bcp posted a net loss of 29.2 million euros in the last quarter of 2015, but that was much smaller than 117 million a year earlier. The bank attributed the loss to one-offs worth 34 million euros, such as contributions to the mortgage fund, fines and provisions for taxes.

Earlier on Monday, Millennium bcp’s Polish arm, Bank Millennium, posted a 66-percent year-on-year fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

Millennium bcp’s common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio under fully-implemented criteria improved to 10.2 percent in December from 7.8 percent a year earlier.

Amado said that did not take into account the positive impact of a merger between Millennium Angola and Banco Privado Atlantico, expected to add 35 to 40 basis points to the ratio.