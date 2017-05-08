FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Millenium Q1 net gains 7.4 pct, beats expectations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 3 months ago

Millenium Q1 net gains 7.4 pct, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, May 8 (Reuters) - Portugal's second-largest bank Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a 7.4 percent rise in first quarter net profit to 50.1 million euros, beating expectations on the back of a strong rise in net interest income.

"The first quarter result benefitted from continued expansion in core results, which reached 254.8 million euros, a gain of 20 percent compared with the first quarter a year ago," said chief executive Nuno Amado.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - rose nearly 14 percent to 332.3 million euros, helped by the bank now having paid off all outstanding contingent convertible bonds(CoCo) to the government.

Still, impairments rose 27.7 percent to 203 million euros in the first quarter.

Millennium carried out a capital increase in February of 1.33 billion euros, allowing it to pay off the last 700 million euros of outstanding CoCos. China's Fosun raised its stake in Millennium to 23.92 percent in the capital hike.

Its fully-loaded core Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 11.2 percent in the first quarter, up from 10.1 percent a year earlier.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.